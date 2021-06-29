House Republicans won't say if they'll support Jan. 6 probe

Hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the building on Jan. 6, hunted for lawmakers and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory after brutally beating police officers and pushing past them. Two of the officers who responded, Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, met with McCarthy on Friday and asked him to take the House investigation seriously.

Fanone, who has described being dragged down the Capitol steps by rioters who shocked him with a stun gun and beat him, said he asked McCarthy for a commitment not to put “the wrong people” on the panel, a reference to those in the GOP who have downplayed the violence and defended the insurrectionists. Fanone said McCarthy told him he would take his request seriously.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has also publicly pressured McCarthy. “I hope he appoints people who are seen as being credible,” he said Sunday on CNN.

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, a close Trump ally, said he doesn't know what McCarthy is going to do but it's possible Republicans will just choose not to be involved.

“I know I've got real concerns, I know he does, that this is all just political, and that this is impeachment three against President Trump," Jordan said.