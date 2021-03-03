House prepares to pass landmark voting rights, ethics bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping elections and ethics bill, offering it up as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country.

House Resolution 1, which touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process, would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes.

“Our purpose was to remove ... obstacles of participation for Democrats or Republicans. That’s what the law requires, that was the right thing to do,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday on the House floor. “That’s what this legislation does.”

To Republicans, though, it would herald a massive expansion of the federal government's role in elections, overruling state laws that limit ballot access in the name of election security.

“If this were to become law it would be the largest expansion of the federal government's role in our elections that we’ve ever seen,” said Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill.