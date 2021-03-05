House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

Both lawsuits cite a federal civil rights law that was enacted to counter the Ku Klux Klan's intimidation of officials. Swalwell's attorney Philip Andonian praised Thompson’s lawsuit filed under a Reconstruction-era law called the Ku Klux Klan Act, and said they were behind it 100%, but also saw the need for this one, too.

“We see ourselves as having a different angle to this, holding Trump accountable for the incitement, the disinformation,” he said.

Presidents are historically afforded broad immunity from lawsuits for actions they take in their role as commander in chief. But the lawsuit, like the one by Thompson, was brought against Trump in his personal, not official, capacity.

Swalwell also describes in detail being trapped in the House chamber with many other members of Congress as plainclothes Capitol Police officers barricaded the doors and tried to fend off the mob at gunpoint.

“Fearing for their lives, the Plaintiff and others masked their identities as members of Congress, texted loved ones in case the worst happened, and took shelter throughout the Capitol complex,” the lawsuit reads.