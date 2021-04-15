House GOP leader: Won't punish Gaetz unless charges filed

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz, under federal investigation for sex trafficking allegations, is “innocent until proven guilty" and Republicans don't plan to punish him unless charges are filed, the House GOP leader said Thursday.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also told reporters that in a private conversation, the Florida Republican told him he's innocent of the accusations he's facing.

McCarthy said he told Gaetz the party would act against him if legal action began. Internal House GOP rules require that lawmakers charged with serious felonies lose their membership in committees.

More than two weeks since reports emerged that Gaetz was under Justice Department investigation for accusations that include sex with a 17-year-old girl, McCarthy's remarks underscored the party's reluctance to move against him without formal charges. That includes opposing calls by Democrats to remove Gaetz from the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Justice Department that is investigating him.

“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American, he's innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy said when asked about pulling Gaetz off the Judiciary panel. “There's no charges against him yet. If a charge comes forward, that will be dealt with at that time."