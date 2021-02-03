House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader, stands by Greene

“You know what that’s going to mean?" he told reporters after the lengthy evening meeting. ”Two years from now, we're going to win the majority. That’s because this conference is more united. We’ve got the right leadership team behind it.”

But the GOP's wings remain concerned that the other is leading them down the wrong path, and to some, the day's outcome seemed more an uneasy truce than a full-on peace treaty.

“This is about the direction of our party and whether or not we’re going to be a majority who’s dedicated to just one person or we’re going to be a united Republican majority,” said Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler, R-Wash., who with Cheney was among just 10 House Republicans to back impeaching Trump.

Cheney is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a fixture of the party establishment, and she is viewed as eager to rise even higher in Washington's GOP hierarchy.

Deposing her from the leadership would likely have dealt a devastating career blow to her career. It also would have served as a warning shot to traditional conservative Republicans hoping to diminish Trump's hold over the party.