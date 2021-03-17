Homeland Security head rejects GOP claims of border `crisis'

More than 4,000 migrant children were being held by the Border Patrol as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a U.S. official. The agency took in an additional 561 on Monday, twice the recent average, according to a second official. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss figures not yet publicly released.

The rise has left Biden in a difficult spot. He is criticized by Republicans for what they view as encouragement to illegal border crossers and by some Democrats over the prolonged detention of minors. The situation is also a challenge to his effort to overhaul broader Trump policies intended to curtail both legal and illegal immigration.

“I can say quite clearly: Don't come over,” Biden said in an ABC News interview that aired Wednesday.

The number of migrants attempting to cross the border is at the highest level since March 2019. Mayorkas on Tuesday said it was on pace to hit a 20-year peak.