High court could add more contentious cases to busy lineup

Other abortion cases are waiting in the wings. Among the new appeals are cases from Arkansas and Missouri over their laws limiting abortions of fetuses with Down syndrome. Lower courts blocked those laws, but an appeals court upheld a similar law in Ohio.

Religious groups also want the court to weigh in on a New York regulation that requires health insurance plans to cover abortions. The regulation upheld by lower courts exempts certain religious organizations, but the groups say it is still unconstitutional.

The court could wait to act on some or all of the pending abortion cases until it resolves the Mississippi case.

GUNS

A case on the court's calendar for November deals with the right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense. But gun owners also want the justices to take a case about a New Jersey law that bars citizens from owning firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.