Haitian leader's killing draws condemnation, calls for calm

Colombian President Iván Duque described the assassination as a “cowardly act” and also expressed solidarity with Haiti. He called for an urgent mission by the Organization of American States “to protect democratic order.”

Marlene Bastien, the executive director of Family Action Network Movement, a group that assists residents in Miami’s Little Haiti community, said the “next few days are going to be very chaotic and contentious” as government supporters and opponents jostle for power.

“There is definitely a constitutional crisis and political void right now,” said Bastien.

“People are scared about tomorrow,” she said.

Bastian called on the Biden administration to take an active role in efforts to hold free, fair and credible elections in Haiti, following the assassination of Moïse who had been ruling by decree.

“Here is a chance to do it right from the start,” said Bastien. “No more Band-aids. The Haitian people have been crying and suffering for too long.”

In Boston, which has one of the largest Haitian communities in the U.S., a pastor who heads a Haitian advocacy group, Dieufort Fleurissaint, said he’s worried about reprisals and further unrest.