Grassley receives Salvation Army award for lifetime of outstanding public service

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley was recently presented with The Salvation Army’s highest honor, the Evangeline Booth Award, in his Washington, D.C., office.
The award is given to individuals and organizations dedicated to doing the most good in communities across the country. The Iowa Republican is from New Hartford.
“On behalf of Salvation Army, and recognizing that this award has been given to presidents, to religious leaders, to individuals who have proven themselves consistent with Evangeline Booth’s example over the years, I’m pleased to present to you today the Evangeline Booth Award in recognition of outstanding public service,” Salvation Army National Commander Commissioner Kenneth Hodder said at the presentation, according to a news release.
“I am honored and accept this award with great pleasure. The Salvation Army’s work to serve those in need is both admirable and humbling,” Grassley said in the release. “This moment serves as a reminder that it’s a privilege to serve the people of Iowa, and the responsibility of us in public office to think of ourselves as servant leaders.”
Grassley received the award for a lifetime of committed public service. He is one of only two senators to receive the award.
PHOTOS: Former President Trump rallies in Sioux City
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Attendees find their seats before the start of a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport on Thursday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Brenna Bird, candidate for Iowa Attorney General, gives a speech during a political rally where former President Donald Trump later spoke in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City on Thursday.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) waves to a crowd as she walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will speak in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Sen. Chuck Grassley walks on stage during a political rally where former President Donald Trump will headline in support of Sen. Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds and others at the Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Trump rallies support for Reynolds, Grassley in Sioux City
Former President Donald Trump speaks in support of Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley during a political rally at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
