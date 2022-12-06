 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grassley receives Salvation Army award for lifetime of outstanding public service

Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, speaks at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines during U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's annual Roast and Ride on Oct. 22.

 Bryon Houlgrave, The Des Moines Register via AP

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley was recently presented with The Salvation Army’s highest honor, the Evangeline Booth Award, in his Washington, D.C., office.

The award is given to individuals and organizations dedicated to doing the most good in communities across the country. The Iowa Republican is from New Hartford.

“On behalf of Salvation Army, and recognizing that this award has been given to presidents, to religious leaders, to individuals who have proven themselves consistent with Evangeline Booth’s example over the years, I’m pleased to present to you today the Evangeline Booth Award in recognition of outstanding public service,” Salvation Army National Commander Commissioner Kenneth Hodder said at the presentation, according to a news release.

“I am honored and accept this award with great pleasure. The Salvation Army’s work to serve those in need is both admirable and humbling,” Grassley said in the release. “This moment serves as a reminder that it’s a privilege to serve the people of Iowa, and the responsibility of us in public office to think of ourselves as servant leaders.”

Grassley received the award for a lifetime of committed public service. He is one of only two senators to receive the award.

