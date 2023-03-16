Sen. Chuck Grassley received the 2022 “Congressional Leadership Award” earlier this month for his support and advocacy on behalf of individuals with autism.

The Republical from New Hartford led the bipartisan effort to reauthorize Kevin and Avonte’s Law with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. The bill assists communities in locating individuals with autism, Alzheimer’s and other conditions that cause them to wander from safety.

The award, given by Autism Speaks, a non-profit autism awareness organization, is reserved for individuals who have championed steadfast advocacy for individuals with autism and their families. According to a news release from the organization, Grassley has prioritized the safety and quality of life for individuals with autism by empowering communities and caregivers to provide adequate care.

The award was presented to Grassley in his Washington, D.C. office by Keith Wargo, the President and CEO of Autism Speaks. Also in attendance was Josh Cobbs, Autism Speaks’ director of employment initiatives, and the Johnson family from West Des Moines. The family has long worked to raise awareness for individuals with autism.

“I’m humbled to receive this recognition. Legislation like Kevin and Avonte’s law is instrumental in reuniting families, and Autism Speaks is a vital ‘boots on the ground’ organization that facilitates this care,” Grassley said in the release. “We will continue working to help individuals with autism reach their full potential while honoring those we have lost, like Kevin Curtis Wills of Jefferson, Iowa.”

“Autism Speaks is grateful to Senator Grassley for championing legislation that prioritizes the safety of the autism community,” Wargo said in the release. “His efforts have led to millions of dollars being delivered to first responders and local organizations in communities across the country to prevent the frightening and sometimes tragic consequences of wandering. We recognize the significance of this in creating a more inclusive world where all individuals with autism can feel supported and understood, and are deeply appreciative.”

The top 10 most popular dog breeds in America 1. French bulldogs 2. Labrador retrievers 3. Golden retrievers 4. Golden shepherds 5. Poodles 6. Bulldogs 7. Rottweilers 8. Beagles 9. Dachshunds 10. German shorthaired pointers