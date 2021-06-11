Gov says Kentucky succeeded by putting science over politics

“We know that our actions saved thousands, likely tens of thousands of lives,” he said later at his last media briefing focused on the “crisis phase of COVID in the commonwealth.”

Republican got in more digs at the governor as he was removing most remaining restrictions.

State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said Beshear had governed by "executive fiat" throughout the pandemic, and that Kentucky's reopening lagged behind many other states. Quarles is a potential challenger to Beshear in 2023 when the governor has said he will seek a second term.

Beshear already has pivoted to focusing on job creation as the economy rebounds, but his handling of the pandemic will define his term, said Scott Jennings, a Kentuckian and former adviser to President George W. Bush. Republican lawmakers who control the state legislature accused the governor of cutting them out of pandemic decisions. Jennings said that “insular nature of his leadership led to some terribly arbitrary choices on school and business closures.”

The governor said he often had to choose between options that were “tough and tougher” in combating the virus’ spread, but added that he was consistent in "always siding with the science and in a way that protected the most Kentuckians as possible.”