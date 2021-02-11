GOP's Tenney, who won House seat by 109 votes, is sworn in

Tabulation and recordkeeping problems complicated the count.

One rural county revealed that it had found 55 uncounted ballots weeks after Election Day. Another was found to have failed to process large numbers of voter registrations, even though it had ample time to do so. Important notes related to challenged ballots were lost because they had been written on sticky notes that lost their adhesiveness and fell off.

In the end, a judge ruled that Tenney won by 109 votes out of nearly 319,000 votes cast, or a margin of just 0.034%.

Brindisi has been in court seeking a potential recount, but he conceded Monday and said he would drop his appeals.

Brindisi had been seen as one of the more potentially vulnerable Democrats in Congress. He represented a district that supported President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and appeared to have done so again in 2020.

The victory gives Tenney revenge for her 2018 loss, but she returns to a Washington in which Republicans have lost the White House, the House and the Senate.

Tenney ran with an endorsement from Trump and had promised to work with him, if he was reelected, to restore an economy devastated by the pandemic.