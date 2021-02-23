Georgian opposition leader arrested, protesters set up camp

The U.S. Embassy voiced its disapproval, saying in a statement: “Today, Georgia has moved backward on its path toward becoming a stronger democracy in the Euro-Atlantic family of nations.”

“We regret that the call of the United States and other international partners for restraint and dialogue was ignored,” the embassy read.

The European Union appealed for calm.

“We are urging all sides in Georgia to show the necessary restraint, utmost restraint and responsibility, to avoid more escalation in the interest of the country and its people,” European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said.

Salome Samadashvili, a prominent United National Movement member, vowed the protests would continue “until we reach first the release of political prisoners and then early elections later this year, because we need to go back to the chosen path of the Georgian people, which is a European future.”

During the October election, the Georgian Dream party, which has governed Georgia for the last eight years, tallied the largest share of votes at 48%. But opposition parties refused to recognize the results, claiming the count was manipulated.