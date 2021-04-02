'First step:' US, Iran to begin indirect nuclear-limit talks

Events since Trump pulled out of the deal complicate the United States' return.

Iran since the U.S. withdrawal from the pact has been steadily violating its restrictions, like the amount of enriched uranium it can stockpile and the purity to which it can enrich it.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has said that over the past two years, Iran has accumulated extensive nuclear material and new capacities and used the time for “honing their skills in these areas.”

Iran in January increased uranium enrichment at its underground Fordo facility to 20% levels. That puts Tehran a comparatively easier technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Iran now has enough low-enriched uranium to convert to a higher level of enrichment and make a bomb.

Iran insists it is not seeking to make nuclear bombs.

Iran has said that before it resumes compliance with the deal, the U.S. needs to return to its own obligations by dropping the sanctions.

As part of its ongoing violations of the deal, Iran last month began restricting inspections of its nuclear facilities. Under a last-minute agreement worked out during a trip to Tehran, however, some access was preserved.