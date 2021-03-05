Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy

Biden and the Democrats backing him warn that now is not the time to let up on aid — better to risk doing too much, than too little. They say the costs of paring back the rescue risk stalling out the economic recovery, as many believe happened in 2009.

“When the house is in flames, you don’t argue about how much of the fire to put out,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., during Friday’s session.

“You do whatever it takes until the crisis is over,” she said. “And you do it as fast as you can.”

The debate in Congress reflects a fundamental divide in the country over how to contain and crush the pandemic and get the nation back to normal. Nearly 10 million jobs have been lost, some 11 million households face evictions. While Democratic leaders generally side with health professionals supporting social distancing restrictions and easing into school and workplace re-openings, congressional Republicans have been more eager to conduct business as close to usual as possible.

The U.S. is not alone in confronting the daunting dilemma that holds serious ramifications about the size and scope of aid that's needed to prevent further economic catastrophe.