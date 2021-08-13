Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Friday that the administration believes the CDC moratorium is legal. “We are pleased that the district court left the moratorium in place, though we are aware that further proceedings in this case are likely,” Psaki said.

Friedrich, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, wrote that the CDC's new temporary ban on evictions is substantially similar to the version she ruled was illegal in May. At the time, Freidrich put her ruling on hold to allow the Biden administration to appeal.

This time, she said, she is bound to follow a ruling from the appeals court that sits above her, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. A panel of three judges appointed by President Barack Obama rejected the landlords' plea to enforce Friedrich's ruling and allow evictions to resume, saying it believes the CDC moratorium falls within a 1944 law dealing with public health emergencies.

If the D.C. Circuit doesn't give the landlords what they want now, they are expected to seek Supreme Court involvement.