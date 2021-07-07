Fed officials discussed potential reduction in stimulus

The minutes showed Fed officials expressed optimism about the economy, even as they said it was still far from meeting their employment and inflation goals.

Policymakers “observed that economic activity was expanding at a historically rapid pace, led by robust gains in consumer spending,” the minutes said.

Most Fed officials expected inflation to decline in the coming months as some supply chain bottlenecks eased, the minutes said. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly said that recent jumps in consumer prices would be temporary and largely reflected disruptions surrounding the reopening of the economy.

But “a substantial majority” of policymakers said that there was a risk inflation could stay higher than expected, “because of concerns that supply disruptions and labor shortages might linger for longer and might have larger or more persistent effects on prices and wages than they currently assumed.”

Most economists still expect a reduction, or tapering, of bond purchases to begin by late this year or early next year, with an announcement of the change potentially occurring in late August at the Fed's annual conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming.