FDA head calls for inquiry into Alzheimer's drug review

“We’re pleased to see that belatedly she has made this request that should have been made months ago,” Carome said. “The signs of an inappropriate collaboration have been clear to us since November.”

The FDA has faced intense backlash since approving the drug, which costs $56,000 a year and requires monthly IVs.

Three of the FDA advisers who opposed the drug resigned over the decision. Among other issues, they protested that the agency did not disclose that it was considering approving the drug on a conditional basis, based on its effect on brain plaque, rather than actual benefit to patients. Aduhelm is the first Alzheimer's drug approved in that manner

“There have been many, many twists and turns here that have yet to be accounted for,” said Dr. Caleb Alexander of Johns Hopkins University, one of the three advisers who resigned last month. “I think the Office of Inspector General is well-equipped to perform this type of work.”