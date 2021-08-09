Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards worry college officials

The AP spoke with several students across the country who did not want to be identified but said they were also aware of attempts to obtain fake cards.

Some school officials do acknowledge that it’s impossible to have a foolproof system.

“As with anything that potentially requires a certification, there is the possibility for an individual to falsify documentation,” said Michael Uhlenkamp, a spokesman for the chancellor's office at California State University. The school system, which is the largest in the nation, oversees about 486,000 students each year on 23 campuses.

Dr. Sarah Van Orman, the chief health officer at the University of Southern California and COVID-19 task force member for the American College Health Association, said college campuses are especially challenging environments to control the spread of COVID-19 since tens of thousands of students move into campus from all over the world. But if students falsify their vaccination status, she said it may have limited impact.

“I think that the numbers of students who would do that would be so very small that it wouldn’t affect our kind of ability to get good community immunity,” Orman said.