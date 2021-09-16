EXPLAINER: The Texas abortion's law swift impact, and future

————

IF A JUDGE SIDES WITH CLINICS, HOW SOON COULD THEY REOPEN?

If the new Texas law is put on hold by a court, abortion providers say it could be done quickly, but how soon is likely to depend on several factors.

Abortion providers in Texas have experience when it comes to abruptly ramping up operations again. In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, abortions in Texas were all but banned for weeks under orders by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott that postponed surgeries “not immediately medically necessary."

But providers are already reporting staffing issues, and worry some clinics will permanently shutter the longer SB8 is in effect. A decade ago, Texas had more than 40 abortion clinics, but more than half of them closed for good during a protracted legal battle over a 2013 law that was ultimately overturned by the Supreme Court.

“I believe that, without court-ordered relief in the next couple of weeks, SB8 will shutter most if not all of the remaining abortion clinics in Texas,” Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of the abortion provider Whole Woman's Health, told the court this week.