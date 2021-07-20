EXPLAINER: $26B opioid settlement big step, but not the end

Purdue, the maker of OxyContin, is in bankruptcy court to settle the lawsuits it faces. Its plan calls for the Connecticut-based firm to transform into a business with profits used to fight the opioid crisis. And members of the Sackler family who own the company have agreed to give up not only the company but also control of $4.5 billion over time in a deal the company says could be worth $10 billion.

This month, it reached a breakthrough when a group of states that had opposed the plan agreed to support it.

A judge will decide after a hearing scheduled for Aug. 9 whether to accept the deal.

While lawyers for most state and local governments are now on board, the proposal does face opposition from a handful of remaining states, as well as from the U.S. bankruptcy trustee, a group of Native American tribes and some individual victims, who all say it does not hold Sackler family members accountable.

WHAT ABOUT FUTURE CASES?

None will be derailed immediately by Tuesday's news, though it's likely that a lot fewer opioid cases will go to trial eventually than otherwise would have.