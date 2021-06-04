Experts see strides on AIDS, but COVID-19 halted progress

Another bad omen: Drug overdoses are still rising, and shared needles are one way people spread HIV, noted Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC's director.

Recent surges in HIV infections in West Virginia have been tied to intravenous drug use, part of an ongoing shift in how the virus is spreading there. In 2014, 1 in 8 West Virginia HIV cases was attributed to injected drugs. By 2019, nearly 2 out of 3 were, according to state health department data.

All of this suggests that the 90% reduction goal will not be met, several experts said, though health officials have not yet abandoned that objective.

"We’re still working towards that goal,” said Kevin Delaney, a CDC HIV/AIDS researcher. “If we are missing millions of HIV screening tests from 2020, there will need to be an investment made to make those up. But the targets have not been changed.”

Walensky, a noted HIV researcher before she became CDC director, said it will be difficult.

“Do I think it's doable? Absolutely,” she said. "Do I think we have the resources now to do it? I don't think so yet."

Worldwide, officials say there were about 38 million people with HIV/AIDS in 2019. An estimated 1.7 million people caught HIV in 2019, a 23% decline in new HIV infections since 2010.