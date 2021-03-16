Experts: Georgia vaccine woes at least partly self-inflicted

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's failure to open mass vaccination sites earlier and relatively slow expansion of eligibility for shots are to blame in part for the state's dismal COVID-19 inoculation rate, health experts say.

Georgia ranks dead last among states in the percentage of its adult population that has received at least one dose, according the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly a third of the doses delivered to the state are still awaiting injection, second worst among states according to CDC numbers.

Gov. Brian Kemp again disputed those numbers Tuesday, saying Georgia has identified about 250,000 doses that have been injected but not recorded.

“We have confirmed with the CDC and the White House coronavirus team that the doses were administered, but that they were not recorded as administered here in our state,” Kemp said. He accused reporters of playing “pandemic politics” by focusing on Georgia's poor rankings.

Sarah McCool, a professor in public health at Georgia State University, said Georgia was slow to open a mass vaccination site in the Atlanta area. In addition to getting the vaccine in more arms, a centralized site could have eased confusion about where to get inoculated, which also hampered the state’s rollout, she said.