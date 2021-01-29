EU regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults

Many countries on the continent have been struggling to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the U.S. and elsewhere, and it was long hoped that the AstraZeneca shot would help speed things up at a time when countries face surging cases in a pandemic that has taken the lives of more than 400,000 people in the 27-nation bloc.

The EU bet heavily on the shot, which is cheaper and easier to handle than some other vaccines, with orders for 300 million doses to be delivered after authorization and options for another 100 million doses.

“None of them is a magic wand on its own, but together they provide tools and options to prevent different aspects of the disease,” said Emer Cooke, the head of the EMA.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been authorized for use in all adults in other countries, even though only 12% of the participants in its research were over 55 and they were enrolled later, so there hasn’t been enough time to get results.

EMA’s decision authorizes AstraZeneca’s vaccine to be used across the bloc, but individual countries can still decide how and to whom they will give the doses they receive.