Eating our lunch: Biden points to China in development push

And in the case of infrastructure, Biden's repeated warnings that China and other countries are “eating our lunch” are borne out by many crucial metrics, and by the observations of almost anyone who's traveled abroad much.

“Almost every day” in the U.S., service providers somewhere announce “the power is out, the wi-fi is out,” said Min Ye, a researcher at Boston University whose work focuses on China and the intersection of economics and security.

Pointing to her two decades living in the Boston area, Ye says she has seen no really big upgrades to tired local road networks, no bus route upgrades that would help her get into the city more easily, no rail upkeep that would make a train trip to New York to see friends more enticing.

While Ye was glad to see Boston Logan International Airport launch projects to spiff up its interior and parking, it’s been more than a quarter-century since the United States last built a new major airport, in Denver. Academic studies and economists claim the lost hours of delays in the air and on roads and rails cost billions of dollars in lost productivity.