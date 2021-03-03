Double standard? Gillibrand in spotlight after Cuomo scandal

“Our country needs to do better for women writ large," said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of Women’s March, an advocacy group that grew out of the January 2017 demonstration when tens of thousands of women, most clad in pink, descended on Washington to protest Donald Trump's presidency. "Both parties and at every level of government.”

Franken ultimately resigned, but Democrats later questioned whether they had moved too quickly to oust him. During her presidential campaign, Gillibrand faced questions about her decision and insisted she didn't regret calling for Franken to give up his Senate seat. But she acknowledged that doing so hurt her with top donors and may have hampered her effort to win a following in the leadoff caucuses in Iowa, which borders Franken's state of Minnesota.

Pete Buttigieg, who essentially tied for first place in Iowa, has said that when it came to Franken, he would “not have applied that pressure at that time before we knew more.” The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is now President Joe Biden's transportation secretary.

Carmona's group has gone a step farther than Gillibrand and other leading Democrats, calling for an investigation against Cuomo but also demanding his “immediate resignation," noting that “conduct doesn’t have to be illegal to be disqualifying."