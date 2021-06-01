DOJ settles with Pennsylvania city over language barrier

A Pennsylvania police department will be required to take steps to remove language barriers faced by the city’s large Spanish-speaking population under a U.S. Justice Department settlement announced Tuesday.

The Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation of the Hazleton Police Department after a resident with limited English proficiency reported having to rely on his young son and a co-worker to be able to communicate with officers. An administrative complaint filed with the Justice Department alleged that Hazleton police did not provide “meaningful access to their services."

Under the settlement, the police department will update its operating procedures to require “appropriate language assistance” to people who don't speak English. The city, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia, will also print forms and notices in English and Spanish, mandate training for all staff and make efforts to increase the recruitment and hiring of bilingual officers.

Hazleton’s Hispanic population has swelled from less than 5% in 2000 to nearly 60% of the population of about 25,000 today.