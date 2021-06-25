Doctor blasts Wisconsin senator's COVID vaccine skepticism

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, announced plans Friday to hold a news conference bringing together people who claim to have had adverse reactions to the vaccine.

His plans drew renewed criticism from doctors who have been accusing Johnson for months of advancing conspiracy theories and putting people's health at risk.

Johnson, who has also advocated for alternative and unproven treatments for COVID-19, said the Monday event in Milwaukee will allow people from around the country to tell their stories and express concerns he said have been “repeatedly ignored” by the medical community.

The medical community has been consistent in stressing that the risk of side effects from COVID-19 vaccines is exceedingly low and that the benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks. Earlier this week, top U.S. health officials, medical organizations, laboratory and hospital associations and others issued a statement touting the overriding benefit of the vaccines.