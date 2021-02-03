Divided House GOP faces decisions on Reps. Greene, Cheney

“We can either become a fringe party that never wins elections or rebuild the big tent party of Reagan,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of the few elected Republicans who routinely rebuked Trump, said in a written statement. Without mentioning Cheney or Greene, he added, “I urge congressional Republicans to make the right choice.”

But pro-Trump forces remain powerful.

“We’ve got millions and millions of woke, motivated, America-first Trump voters that believe in the movement,” said John Fredericks, who led Trump’s Virginia campaigns in 2016 and 2020. “If you’re going to keep Liz Cheney in leadership, there’s no party.”

The handling of Greene and Cheney presented a tricky balancing act for McCarthy. The eight-term lawmaker is hoping to become speaker should Republicans capture the House majority in the 2022 elections and has little interest in antagonizing any GOP colleagues.

Penalizing Cheney for what she called her “vote of conscience” on impeachment would be awkward without also punishing Greene. Action against either risked angering the GOP’s numerous Trump supporters or its more traditional conservative backers.