Democrats push to retool health care programs for millions

Medicare negotiating authority is the linchpin of the health care package because expected savings would be used to provide new benefits.

—Expanding Medicare to cover dental care, vision, and hearing aids for seniors. This provision, championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has been a long time coming. Vision care would begin the latter part of next year and hearing aids in 2023, but in an apparent concession to costs, dental coverage would not start until 2028.

—Building on Obama health law. The idea is to provide health insurance to more than 2 million low-income people in GOP-led states that have rejected the Medicaid expansion of “Obamacare.” The workaround is a top health equity demand for Black lawmakers because many of those caught in the coverage gap are minorities in Southern states.

Biden's plan also calls for making health insurance more affordable for people who buy their own policies by extending a subsidy boost for Obama's health law. The richer subsidies are being temporarily provided in Biden's COVID-19 relief bill to people who lack employer coverage, and the White House wants to make the subsidies permanent. Lawmakers may only be able to meet the president part way.