Democrats must find narrow path to curb high medicine prices

The industry lobbying group PhRMA is considered one of the most skilled in Washington. Its mission: to preserve a clause in the 2003 law that created Medicare's pharmacy benefit barring the government from interfering in price negotiations among drugmakers and insurers. That was enacted before $1,000 pills became old hat.

PhRMA CEO Stephen Ubl served notice after Biden's speech to Congress last week that the industry stands ready to defend its prerogative. “Giving the government the power to arbitrarily determine the price of medicines is not the right approach,” he said in a statement, arguing it would stifle innovation. Such measured language belies the group's clout. It's usually among the top five spenders on Washington lobbying and networks with allied groups in the states.

“I don’t think anybody is fully prepared for the onslaught we expect from PhRMA,” said Margarida Jorge, campaign director for Lower Drug Prices Now, a coalition backing Medicare negotiations. “We are going to see a much bigger stepped-up game.”