Democrats move to cover recall costs, speed up election date

With the moves in the Legislature, it appears Democrats are eager to get the recall on the ballot as quickly as possible, with recent polling showing the embattled governor would survive the recall attempt after his popularity tumbled during the worst of the pandemic.

John Burke, a spokesman for Republican candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, said in a statement that “Gavin Newsom’s allies can schedule this election any time they like. Mayor Faulconer is ready and will win regardless.”

The preliminary cost projection came about a month after a coalition of county officials urged the Legislature to provide funding to cover those bills, warning that they otherwise would strain local budgets already stretched thin by the coronavirus pandemic.

Without state financial help, those costs “fall squarely on the shoulders of counties, creating a severe financial burden,” the counties warned.

The preliminary figures were provided by counties that estimated what it would cost for everything from printing and mailing ballots to providing face masks and gloves for election workers.

Legislative leaders and the governor's office continue to negotiate a deal on the new budget, which must be in place by July 1, the start of the new fiscal year.