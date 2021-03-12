Democratic push to revive earmarks divides Republicans

She has spelled out several requirements that must be met for lawmakers to request funding, including;

— All requests must be made online.

— Members must certify that they and their family have no financial interest in the projects they request.

— Members may request funding for state or local government grantees and for nonprofits, but not to help for-profit corporations. A maximum of 10 requests will be considered per member.

— The overall amount of spending on projects must not exceed 1% of discretionary spending. Such spending doesn’t include entitlement programs such as Medicare and Social Security, or the cost of financing the federal debt.

Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, a veteran member of the Appropriations committee, said he supports “limited fashion earmarks.”

“As long as they’re transparent and I have to put my name by them that I requested this stuff,” Simpson said. “I’m not gonna be asking for anything that’s stupid, that people are going to beat me up on. I’m going to say the city of Boise requested this stuff because they needed help in this area.”