Democratic-led committees vow investigations on Afghanistan

He noted that Congress was told repeatedly the Afghan forces were up to the task of securing the country. “The American and Afghan people clearly have not been told the truth" and deserve answers, he said.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he has invited Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to testify. A hearing could take place as soon as next week.

“The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing and it is imperative that the administration provide the American people and Congress transparency about its Afghanistan strategy," Meeks said.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he would work with other committees to ask tough questions about “why we weren’t better prepared for a worst-case scenario."

“We owe those answers to the American people and to all those who served and sacrificed so much," Warner said.

Images of panicked Afghans clinging to a departing U.S. military jet at the Kabul airport reinforced the fears that many lawmakers were voicing in recent months as they urged the administration to streamline the process for getting interpreters and others who had helped the United States out of the country.