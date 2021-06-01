Democrat Nikki Fried announces run for Florida governor

Crist was elected governor in 2006, then ran for U.S. Senate in 2010 as an independent, losing to Republican Marco Rubio. He ran for governor in in 2014 as a Democrat, narrowly losing to Republican Rick Scott.

Fried said she's been a consistent supporter of Democratic issues.

“I've been fighting for these issues my entire life. I was doing soup kitchens and Habitat for Humanity and gay pride parades back in high school. I don't change my positions because of an election," Fried said. “I stay true to who I am.”

Fried is Florida's only statewide elected Democrat. She won her seat in 2018 by 6,753 votes. She previously worked as a public defender and as a lobbyist for the medical marijuana industry. She was elected student body president while attending the University of Florida.

Fried criticized DeSantis' handling of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis opened up the state last summer and signed orders preventing local governments from issuing mask mandates and restricting businesses.

While DeSantis says his decisions on COVID 19 helped the state's economy, Fried said he showed no empathy for victims of the virus.