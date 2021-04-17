Cuomo retreats from open news briefings that made him a star

Leaders of the judiciary committee have said its investigation will include a review of a recent book deal and whether Cuomo’s family got access to quicker test results than other New Yorkers. The probe is reviewing whether there are grounds to impeach the governor.

The leaders of the Journalists Association of New York is demanding that Cuomo reopen his news conferences to journalists and this week called his avoidance of the media “an affront to the public."

“These restricted-access events are a blatant misuse of taxpayer dollars in an attempt to bolster the governor’s image while at the same time attacking the public’s right to know about the activities of government, a right that is exercised by the news media when covering the governor’s public events in person,” Jeremy Boyer, executive editor of the The Citizen and Auburnpub.com, wrote in a letter on the association's behalf. “No governor should refuse to provide this basic level of access and transparency.”

Cuomo's sudden reversal is striking because he seemed to have prided himself on taking on reporters' questions last spring, said Skidmore College political science professor Christopher Mann said. At one June briefing, Cuomo praised journalists for asking "the really probative, pointed, direct questions that got information that people needed.”