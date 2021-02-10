Court: Inmate can have his pastor in execution chamber

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An appellate court has ruled that Alabama cannot execute an inmate Thursday unless the state allows his pastor in the chamber while he receives a lethal injection.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Court of Appeals reversed a district judge and said Willie B. Smith should be allowed to have his personal pastor in the chamber.

“Mr. Smith pled that he believes that the point of transition between life and death is important, and that having his spiritual advisor physically present at that moment is integral to his faith,” Smith's lawyers wrote in court documents.

It is anticipated that the state will appeal the ruling.

Alabama previously placed a prison chaplain in the chamber who would pray with the inmate if requested. The state stopped that practice after Muslim inmates asked to have an imam present. The prison system said it would not allow non-prison staff in the chamber and ended the practice of having the prison chaplain present, which undercut claims of unequal treatment between inmates of different faiths.

Smith III, 51, is scheduled to be put to death Thursday night at a south Alabama prison for the 1991 shotgun slaying of Sharma Ruth Johnson.