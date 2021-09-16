Court halts use of health order to expel migrant families

Opponents say there is no legitimate public health basis, and no legal authority, to deprive people of their right to seek protection in the United States from persecution in their homeland and that it is essentially a cover for a restrictive immigration policy.

After the election of President Joe Biden, the U.S. halted the practice of expelling children crossing by themselves, following reports that they were being sent alone into dangerous Mexican border cities, but continued turning away most other migrants.

In recent months, Mexico has begun accepting fewer migrant families with children and the U.S. has been allowing some to stay in the country as they seek to stay.

In August, the U.S. invoked Title 42 to expel 16,240 people traveling in family groups who were encountered along the southwest border, according to the most recent statistics from Customs and Border Protection.

In the same month, there were more than 86,000 migrants with minor children encountered along the border. Those who aren't immediately expelled are subject to U.S. regulations that allow them to pursue legal residency under asylum through the immigration court system.