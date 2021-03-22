Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

In just over two months in office, the new administration has reversed its predecessor's position in several high court cases. But the Justice Department has not notified the court of any change in its position in Tsarnaev's case.

Even if the court were to reinstate the death sentence, nothing would force Biden to schedule an execution date.

In late July, the federal appeals court in Boston threw out Tsarnaev’s sentence because, it said, the judge at his trial did not do enough to ensure the jury would not be biased against him.

The Justice Department had moved quickly to appeal, asking the justices to hear and decide the case by the end of the court’s current term, in early summer. Then-Attorney General William Barr said last year, “We will do whatever’s necessary.”

Tsarnaev’s lawyers acknowledged at the beginning of his trial that he and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, set off the two bombs at the marathon finish line on April 15, 2013. But they argued that Dzhokar Tsarnaev is less culpable than his brother, who they said was the mastermind behind the attack.