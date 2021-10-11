 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Correction: US-Virus-Outbreak-Allen-West story

  • Updated
  • 0
Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, file photo, Texas gubernatorial hopeful Allen West speaks at the Cameron County Conservatives anniversary celebration, in Harlingen, Texas. West, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas, said Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, that he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

 Eric Gay

PLANO, Texas (AP) — In a story published Oct. 10, 2021, about Allen West being hospitalized with COVID-19, The Associated Press misspelled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s last name in two references in the story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

No. 2 House Republican refuses to say election wasn’t stolen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House's second-ranking Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, standing by Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House because of mass voter fraud.

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

Trump to invoke executive privilege in Jan. 6 House probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump intends to assert executive privilege in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, a move that could prevent the testimony of onetime aides, according to a letter on behalf of the former president.

Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

Iowa's GOP leaders stand by Trump as he repeats false claims

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Sen. Charles Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds embraced Donald Trump’s return to Iowa on Saturday, standing by the former president as he repeated his false claims of voter fraud and a stolen election to a crowd of thousands.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67

Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67

WASHINGTON (AP) — Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq at the height of the war and capped a 39-year career by serving as the Army's chief of staff, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 67.

Watch Now: Related Video

A rare albino buffalo calf is born in India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News