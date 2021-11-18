 Skip to main content
Correction: Oregon-Marijuana story

Legal pot growers frustrated by illegal operations in Oregon

FILE - In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a jar of medical marijuana sits on the counter at a dispensary in Sherwood, Ore. Registered marijuana growers are upset that thousands of illegal marijuana farms have recently been built in southern Oregon.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In a story published November 17, 2021, about illegal marijuana farms in southern Oregon, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Amanda Metzler, a licensed cannabis grower, said before a legislative panel that she is afraid of armed cartel members who run illegal marijuana farms. Metzler testified in a committee hearing of the Oregon Legislature that she is alarmed that legal farms are surrounded by illegal cannabis farms. She did not mention cartels.

