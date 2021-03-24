Congress questions Texas officials about power grid failure

Bill Magness, the outgoing CEO of the grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, commonly known as ERCOT, said power from all types of energy dropped during the storm, including natural gas. Christi Craddick, chair of the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s energy industry, defended gas producers and said wells shut down because they lost electricity.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the Texas grid was designed for peak summer heat, and policymakers wrongly believed that the 2011 severe winter storm was an anomaly. Turner said state leaders assumed that a pricing system that rewards power companies for generating when electricity is in high demand would compel those companies to be ready for the next big winter storm.

“That did not happen,” he said. “There was not enough supply."

For nearly a week in mid-February, most of the state experienced subfreezing temperatures. Millions of Texans lost power and heat. When pipes burst and water systems shut down, Texans were told to boil water for drinking — if they still had a way to boil water.