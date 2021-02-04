Congress debates rebuke of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

“He has nothing to say because he's paid to do this,” Greene said after Hogg ignored her. “He's a coward. He can't say one word.”

She made similar remarks after a gunman opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel room in 2017, killing 58 people at an outdoor music festival, which she suggested was a secret plot to build support for gun control legislation.

“I don’t believe (gunman Stephen Paddock) pulled this off all by himself, and I know most of you don’t either,” Greene said in a video. “What’s the best way to control the people? You have to take away their guns.”

In 2018, she speculated in a Facebook post that a Jewish-owned financial firm may have been involved in a plot to spark California wildfires. She suggested the motive could have been to fast-track a high-speed rail project favored by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, using “lasers or blue beams of light” fired from space.

“There are too many coincidences to ignore,” she wrote.

Greene once called Pelosi a “traitor" who was guilty of “treason,” a "crime punishable by death." She also “liked” a Facebook post where a commenter called for “a bullet to the head” of Pelosi.