Confusion surrounds vote count in NYC mayoral primary

Later, her campaign issued a statement saying it was monitoring the situation.

“We encourage all New Yorkers to be patient and we hope when an update comes it includes a transparent explanation of the process,” it said.

Elections officials had planned on conducting another round of ranked choice analysis on July 6 that would include absentee ballots.

New York City’s primary went into a state of suspended animation a week ago while officials prepared to give the public its first look at results from the city’s new ranked choice voting system.

Under the system, voters could rank up to five candidates in order of preference.

Since no candidate was the first choice of more than 50% of voters, a computer on Tuesday tabulated ballots in a series of rounds that worked like instant run-offs.

In each round, the candidate in last place was eliminated. Votes cast for that person were then redistributed to the surviving candidates, based on whoever voters put next on their ranking list. That process repeated until only two candidates were left, Adams and Garcia.