Claims of murder plot against GOP candidate in Florida court

“I do not feel safe and I am currently in fear for my life from Mr. Braddock,” Luna said in her petition.

The case took a darker and somewhat bizarre turn last week when Politico reported that Olszewski had secretly recorded a phone call with Braddock earlier this month in which he says the alleged “Russian and Ukrainian hit squad” could kill Luna within 24 hours.

“Luna's going to go down and I hope it's by herself,” Braddock says in the recording, according to Politico, which said it had obtained the recording. “For the better or the good of the majority of the people, we've got to sacrifice the few.”

According to the report, Braddock described the “hit squad” as being armed for “close-battle combat” to make sure nothing was left to chance.

“No snipers. Up close and personal. So they know the target has gone,” Braddock said, according to the Politico report. The online news site quoted Braddock as saying he hadn't heard the recording and that there there was no proof it was him on it.