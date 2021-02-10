Chilling Trump trial video: Police beg help, senators flee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

In the previously unreleased recordings, the House prosecutors displayed gripping scenes of how close the rioters were to the country’s leaders, roaming the halls chanting “Hang Mike Pence," some equipped with combat gear and members of extremist groups among the first inside. Outside, the mob had set up a makeshift gallows.

At one dramatic moment, the video shows police shooting into the crowd through a broken window, killing a San Diego woman, Ashli Babbitt.

The vice president, who had been presiding over a session to certify Joe Biden’s victory over Trump — thus earning Trump's censure — is shown being rushed to safety, where he sheltered in an office with his family just 100 feet from the rioters. Pelosi was evacuated from the complex as her staff hid behind doors in her suite of offices.