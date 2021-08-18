Chief in charge of intel before Capitol riot returns to post

“Supporters of the current president see Jan. 6, 2021, as the last opportunity to overturn the results of the presidential election,” said a Jan. 3 Capitol Police intelligence assessment. “This sense of desperation and disappointment may lead to more of an incentive to become violent.”

Unlike past events, when pro-Trump supporters clashed violently with counter-demonstrations, “Congress itself is the target on the 6th,” the assessment added.

Police officials in Washington are increasingly concerned about a rally planned for September 18 on federal land next to the Capitol that organizers have said is meant to demand “justice” for the hundreds of people who have already been charged in connection with January’s insurrection. Organizers of the event, known as “Justice for J6,” have said the event will be peaceful but law enforcement officials fear such an event with thousands of people could devolve quickly into violence.

That Pittman remains in the position overseeing intelligence is notable given the internal leadership upheaval that followed the riot — Sund, the House and Senate sergeants at arms and the only other assistant police chief all resigned after January's attack — though on the other hand, removing her from the job could also represent a concession by the department that there was an intelligence failure on their part.