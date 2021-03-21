Charles Lewis, former DC chief at AP and Hearst, has died

Lewis was born in 1940 in Bozeman, Montana, and was a graduate of Loyola University in Chicago and Columbia Law School. In 1974, he had been on leave as an assistant city editor with the Chicago Sun-Times, studying Watergate and the impeachment process in the nation's capital, when his fellowship ended with President Richard Nixon still in office.

“I simply could not go back to Chicago with that issue unresolved,” he said. So he applied to the AP and was hired into the Washington bureau as a desk editor, before becoming a supervisor.

He later served as an assistant chief of bureau in Los Angeles and a bureau chief in Hartford, Connecticut, according to Mears. Lewis was appointed chief of bureau in Washington in 1984 and served in that position until 1989, before returning to AP’s headquarters in New York to specialize in legal issues.

In 1989, he became chief of the Hearst Newspapers bureau in Washington and later served as senior editor there before retiring in 2013.

“He loved the AP and when he left there, it was always his regret,” Chen said Sunday. “He’s still the beautiful man I fell in love with.”

Lewis is survived by Chen, along with his sons and a daughter from a previous marriage — Peter in Madison, Wisconsin, Patrick in Hollywood, California, and Barbara in Falls Church, Virginia — as well as a stepdaughter, Rebecca, in New York, and several grandchildren.

