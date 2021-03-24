Capitol riot clouds Democrats' look at contested Iowa race

Miller-Meeks initially won her southeastern Iowa seat, vacated by retiring Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, by 47 votes.

A recount demanded by Hart narrowed that advantage to six, 196,964 to 196,958, the slimmest House victory in nearly four decades. A state canvassing board of three Republicans and two Democrats unanimously certified that result Nov. 30.

Under Iowa law, Hart had until Dec. 2 to request state courts to examine the results further and rule on the winner by Dec. 8. Her campaign surprised observers when it opted to bring her case directly to the House.

Hart's campaign has said that tight deadline allowed no time to review the votes, including the 22 uncounted ones, of which they say 18 were cast for her. Miller-Meeks says Hart thinks she has a better chance of prevailing in the Democratic-run House.

“Everybody should be outraged about this,” Miller-Meeks said Tuesday on Fox News, suggesting that Democrats could next target “another congressional seat in another year.”

Miller-Meeks has had three Iowa attorneys working for her. House Administration panel Republicans have hired Don McGahn, Trump's former White House counsel, as an adviser.