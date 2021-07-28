Capitol riot arrest of restaurant owner rattles hometown

Bauer was heard shouting at police to “bring Nancy Pelosi out” to be hanged during the riot, the FBI says. Five people died in the attack or its aftermath, and dozens of law enforcement officers were injured. More than 500 people have been charged with federal crimes.

Even so, some in Kane have stood by Bauer, who insists her actions haven’t cost her any friendships or harmed her business. On a recent Wednesday evening, tables at her restaurant were filled by her regular customers.

“She’s a human being who stood up for her rights. She should have a right to stand up for what she believes in,” said Glenn Robinson, 68.

Such political division over how Jan. 6 unfolded has occurred in communities across the country. Forty-seven percent of Republicans say it can be described as a “legitimate protest,” while only 13% of Democrats say the same, according to a June poll from Monmouth University.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 81% of Democrats say it’s “extremely” or “very” important that investigations continue into what happened during the Capitol breach, but just 38% of Republicans say the same.